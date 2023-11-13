MHA declares several Meitei extremist organisations as ‘unlawful associations’

Guwahati, Nov 13: Amid the efforts to restore normalcy in violence-hit Manipur, several Meitei Extremist organisations, their factions, wings and front organisations were declared 'unlawful associations' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for a period of five years by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday.

These organisations include the Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) and its political wing, Revolutionary Peoples’ Front (RPF), the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) and its armed wing, Manipur Peoples’ Army (MPA), the Peoples’ Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and its armed wing, the “Red Army”, the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) and its armed wing, also called the “Red Army”, the Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup (KYKL), the Coordination Committee (CorCom) and the Alliance for Socialist Unity Kangleipak (ASUK) along with their factions, wings and front organizations.

According to the notification, the Central Government is of the opinion that the Meitei Extremist Organisations have been involved in the following activities:

Engaging in activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India

Employing and engaging in armed means to achieve their aforesaid objectives

Attacking and killing the Security Forces, the Police and Civilians in Manipur

Indulging in acts of intimidation, extortion and looting of civilian population for collection of funds for their Organisations

Making contacts with sources abroad for influencing public opinion and for securing their assistance by way of arms and training for the purpose of achieving their secessionist objective

Maintaining camps in neighbouring countries for the purpose of sanctuaries, training and clandestine procurement of arms and ammunition

“…in exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to sub-section (3) of section 3 of the said Act, the Central Government hereby directs that this notification shall, subject to any order that may be made under section 4 of the said Act, have effect from the 13th day of November, 2023, for a period of five year,” the notification reads.