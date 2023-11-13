Meth tablets worth Rs. 42 crore seized in Mizoram

Guwahati, Nov 13: In a successful joint operation by the Assam Rifles along with the Zokhawthar Police Department, a huge quantity of methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 42 crore were seized in Mizoram.

Based on specific inputs, the officials carried out an operation at Zokhawthar Village in Champhai District, Mizoram, on November 10 following which they were able to seize around 15.91 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets.



Following the seizure, all the consignments have been handed over to the Zokhawthar Police Department for further legal proceedings.

