Mercury dips to 2.9 degrees Celsius in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 18: Cold temperature gripped Manipur since last three days as mercury dipped to as low as 2.9 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The minimum temperature was recorded in Senapati district, according to the daily weather report of the Directorate of Environment & Climate Change of the State government.

Chilly winds have been sweeping Imphal valley since the last three days after the temperature suddenly dropped in both the hill and valley districts since last week of December last year.

Meanwhile, the villagers in the Liyai Khullen, a remote border village located about 130km north of Imphal in Senapati district and the birthplace of the state’s biggest river Barak have woken up to misty, chilly morning since the past few days, people familiar with the development said.

“We’ve been witnessing chilly weather since the past few days. Even the sky looks cloudy since yesterday,” says Chairman DK Isaac Caasi of Liyai Khullen village.

Snowfall takes place every year in the village during this time (January-February). Usually, people grow seasonal crops after the arrival of the snowfall, he said.

The minimum temperature in the state decreased to 2.18 degrees Celsius on Monday against Sunday’s 5.83 degrees Celsius, as per Directorate of Environment & Climate Change reports. Residents in Imphal have been witnessing chilly winds for the last three days.

Normally, cold weather is seen in Manipur during December-end and first week of January since the last few years, weather report observers in Imphal said. The minimum temperature in the state has been hovering around 5-7 degrees Celsius since the past one week. The state’s maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at Noney (26.76 degree Celsius).

According to the weather report of the Regional Meteorological Centre, Guwahati of the Indian Meteorological Department through its website the minimum temperature recorded in Imphal on Tuesday was 4.8 degree Celsius.