Mentally challenged girl raped in Tripura's Kalyanpur, one held

Agartala, Dec 13: A mentally challenged girl was raped allegedly by one of her neighbours at Ramkrishnapur area under the jurisdiction of Kalyanpur police station in Khowai district on Tripura.

The Officer In Charge of Kalyanpur police station Tapas Malakar said, "The accused person identified as Pranesh Debbarma, who took advantage of the victim's loneliness and forced himself on her."

It has come to light that the girl is not mentally sound enough in comparison to her age. The accused took advantage of her challenged condition as well.

He further said, "We have received the complaint on Monday evening and registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 457, 376(2) and 325 and within a few hours of registration of the FIR, the prime accused in the case has been arrested".

The accused Pranesh Debbarma was picked up late on Monday night from his residence and will be produced before the Khowai district court on Monday.

"We are investigating the matter. We shall try to get police remand so that we can interrogate him", informed Malakar.

