Mental health a collective responsibility not social taboo: Arunachal Governor

Itanagar, July 30: Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen (Retd) KT Parnaik, on Wednesday stressed the importance of addressing mental health as a collective responsibility rather than a silent struggle or social taboo.

Speaking at an event in Itanagar, the Governor underscored the urgency of supporting individuals facing mental health challenges. As part of the occasion, he handed over grant-in-aid cheques—Rs 10 lakh to Deepak Nabam Living Home, Senki Park, and Rs 5 lakh to Mother's Home, Lekhi village, Naharlagun.

Urging NGOs to strengthen their efforts in the rehabilitation and reintegration of individuals grappling with mental health issues, Parnaik acknowledged the growing need for compassionate care and structured support systems.

He commended the tireless and selfless work of organisations like Deepak Nabam Living Home and Mother's Home, calling them "shining examples of humanity in action." Their efforts, he noted, not only help in healing lives but also in restoring hope, dignity, and a sense of belonging to those most in need.

"Their unwavering commitment to supporting some of the most vulnerable and neglected members of our society, especially those grappling with mental illness and abandonment, reflects true social service," he said.

The governor said the state and central governments are always with them to take up their benevolent mission ahead.

Commissioner to governor, Pawan Kumar Sain, National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) state programme officer Dr Haniya Payee, NHMP in-charge TeleMANAS Dr Hatobin Mai, NHMP director finance Habung Youngbow were also present.





PTI