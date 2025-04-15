Tensions stall Meitei pilgrimage to sacred Thangjing Hill in Manipur

Moirang, April 15: Hundreds of Meitei pilgrims from the Imphal Valley were forced to halt their annual pilgrimage to the sacred Thangjing hill in Manipur's Churachandpur district due to escalating ethnic tensions and the presence of a security-enforced buffer zone.

Traditionally observed in the month of "Sajibu" as per the Meitei calendar, the pilgrimage to Thangjing hill is a sacred cultural and religious event that has been followed for over a thousand years. However, this year, devotees were unable to reach the revered site owing to heightened security and resistance from Kuki-Zo community members.

Over the past three days, groups of Meitei pilgrims reached the last Meitei-inhabited zones of Moirang and Kwakta in Bishnupur district but eventually turned back. Community elders, citing safety concerns and growing tensions, advised them to abandon the journey temporarily.

“The situation near the buffer zone is not safe. Even with security escort, the threat of conflict remains. It is wise to wait,” said a Meitei elder from Moirang.

The buffer zone, closely monitored by security forces, now divides Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley from the Kuki-majority hill districts, forming a symbolic and practical boundary amid ongoing ethnic unrest that has gripped Manipur since May 2023. Officials reported tightened security across Bishnupur and Churachandpur to prevent any flare-ups.

“We came to Moirang for the pilgrimage, but there’s no sign of movement. Security is tight, and the elders told us to return,” said Chingkhei, a devotee who traveled with two friends.

The conflict has roots in the violent fallout of a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised last year against a Manipur High Court order supporting the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. Over 260 people have since died, with the violence drawing sharp communal lines.

The sacred hill of Thangjing is now inaccessible, not just due to security concerns but also due to open resistance from Kuki-Zo civil society groups. On Sunday, hundreds of Kuki villagers reportedly gathered at the base of the hill in protest, while six Kuki organizations issued a warning, stating any Meitei attempt to climb the hill would be "opposed tooth and nail."

The Meitei Heritage Society issued a statement condemning the blockade:

“Threatening Meiteis to skip the pilgrimage to Thangjing hills is unconstitutional and is a blatant violation of freedom of movement and religious practice. Rule of law must prevail.”

Despite the tension, many Meiteis remain resolute. “We are ready to climb Thangjing anytime when the situation improves,” said Naoba, a pilgrim. “This tradition cannot be stopped by force.”

The pilgrimage route, which passes through Kwakta and Phougakchai Ikhai, also traverses dense forests and isolated terrain—making the journey all the more perilous under current circumstances.

With President's Rule imposed in Manipur since February 13, and the Assembly under suspended animation, hopes remain slim for a quick resolution. But for the Meitei community, the call of the sacred Thangjing hill endures, a symbol of faith now caught in the crossfire of ethnic strife.