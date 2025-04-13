Meitei foundation condemns Kuki threats over Thangjing, calls for Centre intervention

Imphal, April 13: The Meitei Heritage Welfare Foundation has vehemently condemned the "unconstitutional" threats reportedly issued by six Kuki-Chin organisations aimed at preventing Meitei pilgrims from visiting Thangjing Ching — a culturally and religiously significant hilltop shrine for the Meitei community.

In a strongly worded statement, the foundation equated the threat to preventing Hindus from visiting Mount Kailash or Muslims from going on Hajj, stating that such actions grossly infringe upon fundamental rights, including freedom of movement and religious practice.

The foundation alleged that attempts have been made in recent years to obstruct Meitei access to sacred hill temples, with specific reference to Thangjing Ching. It also highlighted reports of alleged desecration of the site by Chin-Kuki militants, including efforts to rename the sacred hill, terming them provocative and destabilising in the context of Manipur’s already delicate socio-political environment.

The foundation urged immediate intervention by the Central and State governments to safeguard constitutional rights, ensure peace, and take strict action against any elements inciting violence or disrupting religious observances.

The controversy stems from a joint warning issued on April 10 by six Kuki civil society organisations, including Kuki Inpi Churachandpur and Kuki Students' Organisation Churachandpur, who declared that any Meitei attempt to climb Thangjing Hills would be seen as a “direct challenge” to the Kuki-Zo community.

The groups insisted that until a political settlement is reached with the Government of India, no Meitei pilgrimage would be tolerated in Kuki-inhabited areas, including Churachandpur district, where the Thangjing Hills are located.

They further urged the government to uphold law and order by maintaining the buffer zones demarcated between the two communities, warning that any crossing would be opposed "tooth and nail."

The warnings come amid ongoing ethnic tensions in the region, where curfews had been imposed and recently relaxed in Churachandpur due to flare-ups over disputed flag hoisting between Zomi and Hmar tribes. The district magistrate had relaxed the curfew for over 16 hours on April 10 citing improvement in the law and order situation, although the region remains on edge following last year’s ethnic clashes and continued communal unease.