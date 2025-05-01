Meghalaya’s Wangala dance to shine at WAVES 2025 in Mumbai

Shillong, May 1: Meghalaya's colourful and energetic Wangala dance will be showcased at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), 2025 together with other cultural dances of the North East.

Wangala dance is a traditional harvest dance of the Garo community. It is performed during the Wangala festival. The dance celebrates life, nature, and cultural identity of the Garos.

WAVES is a four-day cultural extravaganza which will be held at the Jio World Conven-tion Centre, Mumbai, from May 1 to 4. The cultural spotlight will be on North East India, presenting a rare and immersive showcase of the region's rich artistic heritage and traditions.

The theme of the event is 'Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries'. The cultural programme will include performances from all eight North Eastern States, seeking to offer audiences a unique journey through India's diverse and vibrant cultural mosaic.

Wangla dance will be showcased along with Sattriya dance by the Sattriya Kendra, Guwahati, celebratory tribal Gumrag harvest dance, Tamang Selo, and the majestic Singhi Chham of Sikkim, Tripura's famed Hojagiri dance, and Manipuri dance by the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipuri Dance Academy.

Moreover, Mizoram's Cheraw, popularly known as the bamboo dance, is all set to offer a visual treat of coordination and rhythm, while Arunachal Pradesh will present Kaa Kingnara Kingnari, a peacock-inspired dance of mythic grace.

Nagaland will open the cultural celebrations with the soulful harmonies of the Tetseo Sisters, preserving the Li folk tradition in the poetic Chokri dialect, along with Nzanta, a group performance by Lotha women.

The event is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Ministry of Culture, Government of Maharashtra, and others.