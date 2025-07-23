Meghalaya’s ‘Mission Moon’ places 27 nurses in Japan; CM pays visit

Shillong, July 23: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma visited Kobe, Japan, to meet a group of nurses from the state who are currently employed in hospitals there as part of the government’s flagship programme, Mission Moon, officials said on Wednesday.

The visit underscores the state’s commitment to creating global career opportunities for its youth, particularly in the healthcare sector.

According to officials, 27 nurses currently working in Japan make up the second batch of healthcare professionals placed abroad under Mission Moon, an initiative launched in March 2023 by the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society (MSSDS). The programme aims to send at least 100 trained healthcare professionals from the state to countries facing critical shortages of skilled caregivers and nurses.

During his interaction with the nurses in Kobe on Tuesday, the Chief Minister expressed admiration for their resilience and adaptability in a foreign country. He assured them of continued support from the state government as they pursue their careers overseas.

Sangma was accompanied by officials from the Health and Family Welfare Department during the visit.

"This is not just a job placement programme. It is about changing lives and unlocking global potential. I'm proud to see our youth represent Meghalaya with such dignity and excellence," Sangma said.

"The journey from my village to Japan was full of challenges, but with support from my family, God, and the government, I'm living my dream," said Laikyrmen Khardewsaw, from Umtrewsaw village in Ri Bhoi district, who is now working at Kobe Kaisei Hospital.

The groundwork for Mission Moon was laid in March 2023 when MSSDS, in partnership with the Health Department, launched the initiative in response to the global shortage of over 13 million nurses.

With full backing from the chief minister, the government offered financial support of Rs 50,000 per candidate to cover preparatory training costs, including intensive language and cultural courses, the officials said.

The initiative gained momentum in August 2023 with the Overseas Nursing Job Fair in Shillong, where over 1,300 candidates participated.

As a result, 27 nurses were placed in Japan and 18 in Singapore, while another 30 are currently undergoing training for deployment in Germany, the officials said.





