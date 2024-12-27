Meghalaya’s Kisen Wanniang awarded Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024

New Delhi, Dec. 27: Meghalaya's Kisen Wanniang received Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar-2024 for bravery from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Thursday.

Kisen was among 17 children who were conferred with the award in the categories of bravery, innovation, science and technology, sports, and arts.

Fifteen-year-old Kisen from Mawlangwir village in South West Khasi Hills displayed extraordinary bravery by rescuing four children aged between 9 and 12 from the Maweitksar river during heavy rains.

The son of a single mother working as a domestic labourer, Kisen was washing clothes when he heard the children's cries for help. Without hesitation and disregarding his own safety, Kisen plunged into the river and saved the children.

President Murmu conferred the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on 17 children, in seven categories, for their exceptional achievements at the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

"The entire country is proud of them (Veer Baal awards winners). They have done extraordinary work, achieved amazing accomplishments, have limitless capabilities, and possess incomparable qualities. They have set an example for the children of the country," she said.

