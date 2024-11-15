Meghalaya’s first 7-star hotel to come up near Umiam lake: CM Sangma

Shillong, Nov 15: Meghalaya will have its first seven-star hotel built near the scenic Umiam Lake to cater to the ever growing tourists visiting the state, especially the state capital.

Although the details of the project are sketchy, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said, “Meghalaya is awaiting the setting up of a 7-star hotel” near the Umiam Lake.

Sangma informed about this project during the seaplane demo launch at Umiam on Thursday.

He said improved connectivity would also require associated infrastructure and other facilities to meet the growing demands of the state’s booming tourism sector.

Currently, the state has a number of hotels, including the Vivanta and Courtyard Marriott, and several homestays and resorts, but these aren’t adequate and the state would require more such facilities in the days ahead.

Furthermore, efforts are on to expand the Shillong airport and operationalise the Baljek airport in West Garo Hills.

With the anticipated improved connectivity, Sangma said, all these efforts would be fruitless unless an ecosystem is built that compliments connectivity to boost tourism, trade and commerce.