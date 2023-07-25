Meghalaya violence: BJP functionaries, activist among 18 arrested

Guwahati, July 25: As many as 18 miscreants, including two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mahila Morcha functionaries who were allegedly involved in the attack on chief minister’s office, were arrested in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Police have also launched a manhunt for two Trinamool Congress leader for allegedly instigating a mob to attack the building on Monday night.

The attack, resulting in arson and vandalism, took place when Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was holding a meeting with leaders of Achik Conscious Holistically Integrated Krima (ACHIK) and Garo Hills State Movement Committee (GHSMC), who were fasting to press for their demand to make Tura the winter capital of the northeastern state.

Police said that while the protesters were ostensibly seeking winter capital, a large number of outsiders mingled with them and started throwing stones at the chief minister's office, following which law enforcers used tear gas shells and lathi-charge to disperse the mob.

District Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani imposed a night curfew in Tura town on Monday night after the incident and the district administration is currently reviewing the law and order situation, another official said.

Meanwhile, chief minister Conrad Sangma earlier announced a relief of Rs 50,000 for the injured police personnel who were admitted to the hospital.