Meghalaya village gets electricity after 18 years

Shillong, May 23: A remote village near the Meghalaya-Assam border has finally received electricity after 18 years, following the repair of a long-defunct transformer.

Pahamjula village, located under the Jirang constituency in Ri-Bhoi district, had been without power since 2007 after the local transformer was damaged. The 77-household village remained in darkness for nearly two decades, primarily due to official apathy and inaction.

Determined to end their prolonged ordeal, the villagers wrote to Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma seeking help. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the Chief Minister directed authorities to restore electricity to the village, and power was finally brought back within three days.

On Thursday, Chief Minister Sangma visited Pahamjula, accompanied by local MLA Sosthenus Sohtun, and was warmly received by the villagers for his prompt intervention.

Residents recounted the hardships they faced living without electricity for 18 years. They said life had become increasingly difficult, and despite repeated appeals, the damaged transformer was never repaired until now.

Acknowledging the failure of the system, Chief Minister Sangma said, “This kind of neglect is unacceptable. It is our responsibility to listen and resolve the concerns of our people.”

The visit formed part of the CM-Connect Impact initiative, aimed at bringing development to the grassroots and addressing long-standing issues in remote areas.

“It is a small but meaningful and happy moment for me to be here with the people of Pahamjula village in the Jirang constituency,” Sangma added. “I feel a different sense of satisfaction being able to stand with them after they have waited 18 years to receive this transformer.”

MLA Sosthenus Sohtun also thanked the Chief Minister for his quick action and highlighted that the NEC road connecting Nine Mile to Umsan has significantly reduced travel time in the region. He further emphasized the need for continued development, particularly in road connectivity and electrification for other unconnected and non-electrified villages in the area.