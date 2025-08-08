Meghalaya unveils policy to regulate tourist vehicle rentals for enhanced safety
Guwahati, Aug 8: The Meghalaya Government on Thursday announced a policy to regulate the renting of motorcycles and vehicles to tourists to ensure their safety.
After a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the State did not have a policy to regulate renting of private vehicles and two-wheelers to tourists.
“As you are aware, many tourists come to our State and rent vehicles from private individuals. Till date, there has not been a mechanism to regulate the sector or ensure the overall safety of the tourists,” Sangma said.
Therefore, the Government has formulated a policy to regulate such rental services for two wheelers and four-wheelers, he added.
Under the new guidelines, individuals or businesses wishing to rent out their vehicles to tourists will be required to register with the Transport Department.
By
Staff Correspondent