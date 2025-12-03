Meghalaya unveils AI-led governance tools, hackathons at first Regional AI meet

Shillong, Dec 3: Meghalaya, on Wednesday, hosted the first-ever “Regional AI Impact Conference”, unveiling a slate of technology-driven initiatives aimed at transforming governance, strengthening public services and accelerating youth-led innovation across the Northeast.

The event, themed “AI for Citizens’ Empowerment,” marked a significant step in the state’s push to position itself as a regional technology leader.

A key highlight of the conference was the signing of multiple memorandums of understanding (MoUs), including those linked to the newly announced Drishti-NE Hackathon. Several major digital initiatives were also rolled out.

One of the centrepieces was the launch of the Bhashini Hackathon, which will enable citizens to access governance, education, healthcare and other critical services through voice and text interfaces in Khasi and Garo.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the effort would advance linguistic inclusivity and help break barriers in service delivery.

“It is an honour for Meghalaya to host the Regional AI Impact Conference in Shillong on the theme ‘AI for Citizens’ Empowerment’. Meghalaya is emerging as a leader in the IT sector in the North East, and we are steadily advancing our capabilities in artificial intelligence,” said Chief Miinster Sangma, in a social media post.

The Chief Minister said technology had already allowed the government to make more informed decisions and deliver targeted interventions across key sectors.

Highlighting recent milestones, Sangma pointed to the opening of Meghalaya’s first State Government Engineering College. “While it may seem overdue, the beauty of technology is that it allows us to leapfrog, catch up and even lead,” he said.

He stressed the need to invest in advanced and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, quantum computing and frontier digital skills, arguing that Meghalaya had immense potential to spearhead AI-led transformation in the region.

With a young population, strong government support and strategic partnerships, he said the future was “well within reach.”

Calling on ITC Meghalaya and domain experts, the Chief Minister urged them to use the conference to shape a clear long-term vision and a time-bound roadmap for achieving it.

He noted that technology had already demonstrated measurable impact, including contributing to a nearly 50% reduction in the state’s Maternal Mortality Rate through data-driven governance.

Meghalaya has also used technology extensively to map rivers, springs, watersheds, forests and other critical natural resources.

Sangma added that companies operating from the Shillong IT Park were developing predictive agricultural models and advanced AI tools for Fortune 500 firms, an indication, he said, of the growing confidence of global industries in Meghalaya’s talent and potential.