Meghalaya: Trinamool’s Mukul Sangma faces stiff battle

Shillong, March 2: Trinamool Congress leader and former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is facing a stiff battle in his home turf of Songsak, and as per the latest trend, he is leading by only 165 votes to his nearest rival Nihim Shira of the National People's Party (NPP).

Sangma is trailing by a huge margin in the other seat of Tikrikilla and is set to lose.

After six rounds of counting of votes in Tikrikilla, he is trailing by over 5,000 from the nearest candidate Jimmy Sangma of NPP.



Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is leading by more than 3,000 in South Tura constituency. BJP state president Ernest Mawrie is trailing with a big margin in West Shillong.

After five rounds of counting in that seat, Mawrie is trailing by nearly 4,000 votes, with Paul Lyngdoh of the United Democratic Party taking the lead here with 7680 votes.