Meghalaya to study other states’ taxi policies amid row with Assam operators

Shillong, Sept 24: Meghalaya Government officials will study inter-State policies on tourist taxis in States like Sikkim, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. The decision in this regard was taken after a meeting between the Government and representatives of All Khasi Meghalaya Tourist Taxi Association (AKMTTA) here today.

Sikkim has a restrictive policy as far as outside tourist taxis are concerned. Only local taxi operators are allowed to carry passengers to local tourist spots.

However, in Maharashtra and Karnataka, there are no such restrictive policies and All India Tourist Vehicles Rules, 2021 with tourist permits are allowed to operate across States without any hindrance, with some provision of taxes.

The AKMTTA has been demanding that only local tourist taxis be allowed to ferry tourists to places of local tourist interest. They are demanding that tourist taxis from outside the State should be allowed to drop passengers to Shillong and no further.

The association launched an agitation on September 16, protesting the entry of tourist taxis from other States, particularly Assam, to Meghalaya’s tourist spots. In response, tourist taxis from Assam launched a counter agitation, preventing tourist taxis from Meghalaya from entering Guwahati.

Meanwhile, in the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, who also holds the Transport portfolio, said that the officials would study the relevant policies of different States. The AKMTTA has assured that it would keep in abeyance all agitations.

Dhar said the State Government is also engaging with its Assam counterpart to ensure that there is smooth movement of traffic between the two States.

On the other hand, the Tour Guides Association of Meghalaya has expressed concern over the issue.

“As a body representing professional tour guides committed to safeguarding the integrity and sustainability of tourism in Meghalaya, the TGAM views this matter with utmost seriousness,” the association said in a statement.

