Meghalaya to seek SC review on TET rule, says order hits 32,000 teachers

Shillong, Oct 28: The Meghalaya government will file a review petition against the Supreme Court’s September 1 order mandating the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for all in-service teachers, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui announced on Tuesday.

The minister said the move is aimed at securing relief for over 32,000 teachers across the state, many of whom were appointed before the implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act in 2009.

“Our contention is that this judgment of the Supreme Court has a retrospective effect. What we want is that the government should exempt all those teachers who were appointed before the RTE Act came into force,” Rymbui told PTI.

He explained that following the implementation of the RTE Act, the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) — the regulatory authority for elementary and primary education issued notifications prescribing minimum standards and qualifications for teachers, which Meghalaya has since complied with.

“After the coming of the RTE and the subsequent notification of NCTE, the standards for teacher recruitment were made clear, and the state government has complied with them. So, there is no question of non-compliance,” the minister said.

Rymbui expressed concern that the Supreme Court’s directive could adversely affect teachers appointed before the RTE Act, as many of them may not meet the present TET requirements.

“Around 32,000 plus teachers will be affected by this judgment, which means they will have to clear the TET within two years,” he said.

He further admitted that not all of these teachers may be able to pass the test within the stipulated timeframe.

The minister clarified that teachers who have already cleared either the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) or the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) are exempt from appearing in any further TET examinations, and their jobs remain secure.

When asked about the state education commission’s recommendations to phase out underqualified teachers, Rymbui termed it a “matter of interpretation.”

“The government has been recruiting teachers as per the norms set by the NCTE, which means they are already qualified. Once they meet the criteria prescribed by the NCTE, they are eligible to continue in service,” he said.

Rymbui emphasised that the government’s decision to approach the Supreme Court reflects its concern for the livelihoods of thousands of teachers potentially affected by the order.

“The Supreme Court has directed that in-service teachers must pass the TET within two years. However, if the court reviews or modifies its order, that would change the situation,” he noted.

He maintained that the government is not opposed to the TET requirement, but seeks a fair and practical approach that acknowledges the long-standing service of teachers appointed before 2009.

“Many of these teachers have been serving for years and have contributed immensely to the education system. We only seek that their long years of service and experience be considered before applying such a condition retrospectively,” Rymbui said.

Expressing hope for a favourable outcome, the minister said he expects the Supreme Court to consider the state’s review petition sympathetically and provide relief to those affected.

The Supreme Court’s September 1 judgment had directed that all in-service teachers, irrespective of their length of service or appointment date, must pass the TET within two years to continue in their positions, in line with NCTE’s prescribed qualifications.

If the review petition is admitted, it could offer significant relief to thousands of teachers in Meghalaya, particularly those appointed before the RTE Act came into effect in 2009.

