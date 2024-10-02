Meghalaya to introduce QR codes on liquor bottles to curb duplication, boost revenue

Guwahati, Oct. 2: In a bid to enhance revenue generation and prevent illegal activities in the liquor market, the Meghalaya government has announced the introduction of a Quick Response (QR) code system for all liquor bottles sold in the state.

Revenue and Excise Department Minister Kyrmen Shylla said that the initiative will take two to three months to be fully operational, adding that it aims to generate Rs 500 crore from liquor sales during the current financial year.

The shift from the existing hologram system to QR codes is expected to bolster revenue collection by 5 to 10%. Shylla noted that while the hologram system has been effective in reducing leakages, the government is keen on adopting more efficient technology to further streamline the process.

“The QR code system will ensure that each bottle has a unique code, effectively preventing product duplication,” Shylla explained.

He also highlighted that any instances of duplication would lead to accountability measures against the companies involved, addressing recent attempts to produce and bottle unauthorised liquor in the state.

Meanwhile, the government has extended the contract with the company supplying holograms to maintain a trace-and-track mechanism crucial for preventing illegal activities in the liquor market.

Notably, the QR code-based tracking system will be implemented for every bottle of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sold in Meghalaya.

Shylla assured residents that despite the introduction of this system, liquor prices in the state will remain lower than those in neighbouring Assam, with no plans for price increases.