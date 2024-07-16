Meghalaya: Three arrested for murder of four in Jaintia Hills

Shillong, July 16: After almost ten days of the recovery of four bodies, the Meghalaya police have arrested three persons so far in connection with the murder of four persons at Umpleng village, East Jaintia Hills district.

The police, however, have not revealed any detail of those arrested so far stating it would hamper the ongoing investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is assisting the police into the probe, sources said.

Notably, the bodies of the four victims were found on July 6. The four bodies had extreme cut marks on their bodies. One had his head almost chopped off. The bodies, moreover, had their hands tied behind them.

The victims were later identified as Ravi Rai (23) of Patha Elam, Nepal, Rajesh Rai (26) from Dharan Sunsari, Koshi Anchal, Nepal and Nazar Kyndait (33) of Dkhiah East Pohshnong, East Jaintia Hills. The fourth victim has not been identified yet.