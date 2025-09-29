Meghalaya teachers’ protest enters second week, demand written assurance from govt

Shillong, Sept 29: The standoff between agitating school teachers and the Meghalaya government has stretched into its second week, with teachers now demanding a written assurance on their long-pending demands.

Under the banner of the Federation of All School Teachers Association of Meghalaya (FASTOM), the teachers have been holding a sit-in demonstration since September 22. Their primary demand is that ad hoc school teachers be upgraded to the deficit school pattern. There are about 8,000 ad hoc teachers at the lower primary and higher secondary levels.

At present, ad hoc teachers receive salaries ranging from Rs 18,000 for lower primary, Rs 22,000 for upper primary, Rs 29,000 for secondary, Rs 31,000 for science, and Rs 33,000 for higher secondary teachers.

In Meghalaya, schools fall under different categories. Ad hoc schools receive smaller, temporary government grants, while deficit schools are assured of higher and more regular grants. Neither category is government-run; instead, they are managed by trusts, missionary bodies, or private entities. For years, the government has supported these schools through varying levels of financial assistance.

The State government has maintained that it is examining the demands despite severe financial constraints. Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the administration is working in the best interest of all sections of society.

However, the teachers insist that only a written assurance specifying when their demand will be fulfilled can end the deadlock. While acknowledging the State’s financial difficulties, they fear the government may indefinitely defer their case.

The agitation has also drawn unexpected political backing. North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum met the protesting teachers and later urged the government to consider their demands, calling them legitimate.

Meanwhile, the Meghalaya Upper Primary School Teachers Association (MUPSTA) has announced it will join the agitation after the Durga Puja celebrations.

