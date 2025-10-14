Meghalaya signs 3-year MoU with NEUFC to promote Shillong as football hub

Shillong, Oct 14: The Government of Meghalaya has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NorthEast United FC (NEUFC), one of the region’s premier football clubs.

The collaboration, effective from 2025 to 2028, aims to promote Shillong as the ‘Football Capital of India’ while fostering grassroots talent, creating job opportunities, and enhancing the state’s sporting identity.

The MoU was jointly signed by representatives of NorthEast United FC, the Department of Tourism, and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya. It marks a unique partnership between a professional football club and a state government, combining sports development with tourism promotion.

Under the agreement, NorthEast United FC and the Meghalaya government will jointly organize football camps, coach education programs, fan parks, and youth-oriented awareness initiatives. These programs will focus on developing grassroots talent while integrating football into Meghalaya’s broader tourism and cultural framework.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, who has been a vocal advocate for youth and sports development, said the partnership is designed to give Meghalaya’s aspiring footballers a platform to excel while strengthening the local economy.

“This long-term partnership will help the youth of Meghalaya unlock new opportunities in football, promote tourism, and generate jobs in the state,” said Sangma. “We want Shillong to become the ‘Football Capital of India,’ and this collaboration is a decisive step in that direction.”

NorthEast United FC, owned by actor and sports entrepreneur John Abraham, has long been at the forefront of promoting football in the Northeast, a region known for its passion for the sport.

Reacting to the MoU, Abraham said the collaboration marks an important milestone in the club’s mission to nurture football at the community level.

“This is a pivotal step in our vision to drive football development across the Northeast and create a meaningful impact on people’s lives,” he said.

NEUFC CEO Mandar Tamhane echoed the sentiment, calling the agreement a “landmark moment” in the club’s journey.

“The Meghalaya government has been a crucial partner in our growth. Through this collaboration, we will not only build footballing infrastructure but also help local players realise their potential,” Tamhane said.

As part of the MoU, NorthEast United FC will establish a Residential Academy Centre of Excellence in Shillong, which is a first-of-its-kind initiative in the region. The facility will serve as a training and talent development hub for promising young players from Meghalaya and other parts of the Northeast.

Tamhane added that the Centre of Excellence will play a transformative role in shaping the future of football in the region.

In addition to football development, the partnership also aims to position Meghalaya as a sports-tourism hotspot. NorthEast United FC players and ambassadors will feature in the state’s upcoming youth and tourism campaigns, showcasing Meghalaya’s rich natural beauty and football culture.

Officials said the collaboration will highlight Shillong’s vibrant football scene, scenic landscapes, and community-driven spirit, reinforcing its appeal to both sports fans and travelers.

PTI