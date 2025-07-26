Meghalaya signs 13 MoUs to turn agri-watse into organic products

Shillong, July 26: In a significant move to promote sustainability and rural entrepreneurship, the Meghalaya government on Friday signed 13 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading technical and research institutions to transform agricultural and floral waste into valuable organic products, including compost and herbal colours like gulal, officials said.

Each year, hundreds of tonnes of pineapple peels, banana stems, and flower waste go unused across the state. This initiative seeks to convert that untapped biomass into eco-friendly products, while also promoting the production of health foods from millets, sorghum, and maize, thus offering new income streams for rural communities.

The MoUs were inked during the Summit for Rural Empowerment held at the State Convention Centre in Shillong and are part of the state’s broader strategy under the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Vikas Mission (PMJVM). The goal is to revamp rural livelihoods through innovation, technology, and better market access.

Officials noted that six more agreements are in the pipeline, aimed at strengthening sustainable livelihood initiatives, especially in tribal and remote areas.

The focus is on transitioning from low-value agricultural production to high-value processing of local resources in ways that are both economically beneficial and environmentally responsible.

Key initiatives under the MoUs include:

Producing organic compost from fruit waste

Extracting essential oils from medicinal and aromatic plants

Converting flowers into natural dyes

Developing nutritious food products from local crops





Officials emphasised that this multi-pronged approach will not only generate employment and boost farmer incomes but also reduce environmental waste and support a circular rural economy.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, speaking at the event, said the summit showcases the government's sustained commitment to farmers, women, and rural communities.

Over the last seven years, the state has facilitated the formation of more than 55,000 SHGs involving over 5 lakh women, and extended support to over 2 lakh farmers and 20,000 farmer collectives, the CM said.









PTI