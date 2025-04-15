Meghalaya sets benchmark in Aadhaar inclusion, bags two national awards

Shillong, April 15: Meghalaya has been honoured with two prestigious national awards by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at the Aadhaar Samvaad 2025 event.​

The state received accolades in the following categories:​

Best Performing State in Mandatory Biometric Updates (MBUs) of Children

Best Performing State in Verification of Adult Aadhaar Enrolment​

These awards acknowledge Meghalaya's exceptional efforts in enhancing Aadhaar-related services, ensuring comprehensive and accurate enrolment for both children and adults across the state. ​

Shai Kupar War, the Nodal Officer for Aadhaar from the General Administration Department (GAD), accepted the awards on behalf of the state. ​

Dr. Joram Beda, Commissioner & Secretary and State Nodal Officer for Aadhaar, expressed his appreciation for the recognition, saying that the recognition reflects the unwavering commitment and dedication of the Aadhaar team of Meghalaya, from field-level staff to district officials and technical staff."​

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma also lauded the achievement, noting that these recognitions reflect the team's hard work in delivering inclusive and reliable Aadhaar services across the state. ​

The General Administration Department reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with UIDAI and other departments to further enhance the delivery and outreach of Aadhaar services in Meghalaya, ensuring that every resident has access to their unique identity and essential government schemes.