Meghalaya sees 221% HIV spike since 2005, now 6th highest in India

Shillong, June 19: Meghalaya, which is adding nearly 1,000 new HIV cases every year, ranks sixth in the country in terms of prevalence of the dreaded disease. Authorities have termed this as deeply disturbing.

The Health Department convened a meeting on Tuesday, which was addressed by State Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh. The meeting stressed the need for creating awareness about the rising HIV cases in the State.

“There has been an increase of 221.1 percent in HIV/AIDs cases in the State during the last 19 years. This is deeply concerning,” Lyngdoh said. The State has a prevalence of 0.43 per cent HIV cases, which is double the national average of 0.21 per cent.

According to officials, the spread of the disease is mainly due to sharing of infected syringes among drug users and unprotected sexual activity, especially involving commercial sex workers.

Lyngdoh said that voluntary testing of HIV has always been a challenge in Meghalaya. She added that individuals who do not go for such tests run the risk of not knowing their status and also risk the lives of their families.

Adding to this problem, 15-17 per cent of HIV-positive persons have stopped their medication. Consequently, medical experts and officials from various departments are formulating strategies aimed at containing the spread of the virus across the State.

The meeting underscored the necessity for immediate and targeted interventions involving local village authorities, faith-based leaders, and all stakeholders to support the Government’s efforts in spreading awareness and encouraging preventive measures.

As an immediate step, the Government will roll out extensive public education and awareness initiatives focused on prevention, early detection, and responsible health practices.