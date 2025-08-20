Meghalaya SDMA leads Northeast in real-time disaster alerts via CAP system

Shillong, August 20: The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) in Meghalaya has emerged as the most proactive among Northeastern states in deploying the Common Alerting Protocol (CAP)-based integrated alert system of disaster warning, an official claimed on Wednesday.

The SDMA in Meghalaya has sent 62 alert messages to over 7.28 lakh mobile phone subscribers with a total of 13.84 lakh alert SMS, he said.

The integrated alert system enables real-time dissemination of disaster warnings through multiple platforms, including SMS, mobile applications, browser notifications and satellite-based channels.

The alerts cover a wide range of hazards such as floods, cyclones, thunderstorms, lightning, avalanches and tsunamis, thereby strengthening last-mile connectivity during emergencies.

Timely alerts generated by the India Meteorological Department's Shillong centre have empowered the SDMA to issue faster and more accurate warnings, improving preparedness and response on the ground.

The CAP platform, also known as 'SACHET', integrates national agencies like the IMD and Central Water Commission with state-level disaster authorities for uniform and geo-targeted dissemination of alerts.

Although the system is being rolled out across the country, Meghalaya is "far ahead" of other states in the region in terms of adoption and effective utilisation, the official claimed.

PTI