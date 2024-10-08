Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum stands firm against Assam taxi ban proposal

Guwahati, Oct. 8: The Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum (MRTF) has firmly opposed the All Meghalaya Khasi Tourist Taxi Association's (AMKTTA) proposal to ban Assam-registered tourist taxis from operating in the state.

The association said that stopping commercial vehicles from other states with valid credentials would not only impact tourism but will also violate the Fundamental Rights guaranteed by the Constitution of India.

MRTF President Alan West Kharkongor, on Monday, stated that the proposed ban is "legally neither valid nor tenable".

“The AMKTTA's proposed action infringes upon the Articles of the Constitution of India that guarantee Fundamental Rights, including the freedom to engage in inter-state trade and commerce,” Kharkongor told a local daily.

Kharkongor further clarified that all traditional heads have historically allowed tourist vehicles equal rights to enter and park at various attractions, ensuring that no special treatment is afforded to any particular association or group.

"This arrangement has stood the test of time as it is fair and equitable to everyone, and we will continue with it," he told the daily.

In light of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's announcement to form a committee to address the issues raised by the AMKTTA, Kharkongor urged that representatives from tourism organisations be included in the committee as they’re essential stakeholders in the tourism industry.

The association said that they’re for maintaining an inclusive and fair environment for all tourist vehicles operating in Meghalaya.

Earlier, the (AMKTTA) had sought a ban against “outside tourist vehicles" ferrying passengers to popular tourist destinations in Meghalaya, saying that it results in financial losses for local operators.

The association had also organised a week-long black flag protest demanding a resolution to the issue.