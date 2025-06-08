Meghalaya rules out CBI probe into Sohra tourist killing for now

Shillong, June 8: Meghalaya Tourism Minister has ruled out a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi and his missing wife Sonam Raghuvanshi at this stage.

Paul Lyngdoh said Meghalaya police is conducting its probe together with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the case. “At this stage I don’t see the relevance of a CBI probe,” he said.

The minister said if the investigation being conducted by the state police and the SIT “fail,” then only the next logical step. “We will not defend or protect any criminal element whether from within or outside,” he added.

Lyngdoh further reiterated that Sohra is a tourist-friendly place and there has been no such incident in the area in the past. People whose livelihood depends on tourism have always welcomed tourists in Cherrapunjee.

Meanwhile, the family members of Raja and Sonam are demanding a CBI probe into the murder and missing case. The family members have also written to the Prime Minister with their demand.

The family claims that Meghalaya police is doing its due diligence to solve the case. One of the arguments put forward is that the direction of the probe is towards retrieving the body of Sonam, which should ideally have been to find her alive.

The family believes that Sonam has been kidnapped and is being held hostage. However, the police say if that was the case the family would have received a ransom demand by now.

Earlier on Saturday, a new eyewitness account introduced a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

Albert Pde, a local guide from Mawlakhiat village—the main access point to the Double Decker Root Bridge in Nongriat—revealed that he saw Raja and Sonam Raghuvanshi accompanied by three unidentified men shortly before Raja was found murdered and Sonam went missing.

As the police continue their investigation, including checking for any link to human trafficking or cross-border movement, the mystery of Sonam’s disappearance remains unsolved.

The Meghalaya Police have yet to release any new information on potential suspects or the identity of the three men last seen with the couple.