Meghalaya researchers tap tea waste to produce renewable bioethanol fuel

Guwahati, Oct 21: What if your morning cup of tea could one day power your car or light up your home? A study by researchers at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has shown that discarded tea leaves can be transformed into a clean and renewable source of energy.

Published in the journal of Biomass Conversion and Biorefinery, the study by Dr Shruti Sarma and Dr Rajib Saha demonstrates how spent Camellia sinensis leaves, commonly known as used tea waste, can be converted into bioethanol, a sustainable fuel that offers a promising alternative to fossil fuels.

As the world grapples with rising greenhouse gas emissions and depleting energy reserves, the need for eco-friendly fuels has become crucial. Unlike conventional biofuel production, which often relies on food crops, the USTM researchers focuses on an abundant and underutilized waste resource - tea leaves.

India, being one of the largest tea producers globally, generates vast amounts of tea waste daily, much of which ends up in landfills. The lead author of the study Dr Shruti Sarma said, “Tea waste contains rich organic compounds, and by using advanced nanotechnology we’ve been able to tap into its potential as a renewable energy source.”

The innovation hinges on an iron–zinc oxide (Fe-ZnO) nanocatalyst, which accelerates the conversion of tea leaf oil into bioethanol with high efficiency. These nanoparticles, measuring just 30-50 nanometers, enabled faster reactions with minimal energy loss. Combined with a microwave-assisted process, the method drastically reduced reaction times from hours to minutes, with an impressive 75 per cent yield of bioethanol.

“This approach not only enhances efficiency but also makes the process more sustainable,” said Dr Saha. “It’s a small step toward reducing waste and building circular, low-carbon systems.”

The findings also suggest that even a small-scale conversion of tea waste could contribute significantly to India’s renewable energy goals.

By Staff Reporter