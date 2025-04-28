Meghalaya reports sharp rise in POCSO cases; EKH records 86 in 10 months

Shillong, April 28: Authorities in Meghalaya are grappling with a disturbing rise in child sexual abuse cases, with East Khasi Hills district alone reporting 86 cases under the POCSO Act between April 2024 and February 2025.

Most cases were reported from rural areas, although 16 incidents were also recorded from urban centres, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prettylisa K. Sangma said during a dialogue session organised by a non-profit organisation focused on child welfare, on Sunday.

Expressing concern, Sangma highlighted an alarming increase in cases involving the sexual abuse of male children, many of which occurred within domestic environments.

“Both boys and girls are now equally vulnerable, partly due to growing internet exposure,” she said, urging schools, parents, and communities to maintain greater vigilance.

Providing a breakdown of the district-wise figures, Sangma said Mawpat registered the highest number of cases with 19, followed by Mawsynram (12) and Mawphlang (11).

Six cases each were reported from Mawlai, Mylliem, and Mawryngkneng, while Shella-Bholaganj recorded five cases and Pynursla reported four.

According to police data, Meghalaya currently ranks third in the country for the proportion of POCSO cases, with nearly 28% of crimes against children falling under this category.

In 2022 alone, the state had registered 371 POCSO cases, reflecting a sharp upward trend.

However, officials believe the actual number of incidents could be significantly higher, as many cases remain unreported due to the prevailing social stigma, fear of reprisal, and the sensitive nature of the crimes.

Earlier in September 2024, Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh hasd informed the state Assembly that over 1,700 POCSO cases were pending across the state as of June 2024.

Lyngdoh attributed the pendency to a shortage of dedicated POCSO courts — with only six such courts operating statewide — and delays caused by the non-appearance of accused persons, survivors, and key witnesses.

He also pointed out that many judicial magistrates were burdened with handling multiple categories of cases, not just those under the POCSO Act.

With the weather of fear deepening across rural and urban pockets alike, authorities, civil society groups, and educators are calling for urgent, collective action to ensure the safety and well-being of Meghalaya’s children.