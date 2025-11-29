Meghalaya reports over 10,000 HIV cases; 500 children among infected

Shillong, Nov 29: Meghalaya has more than 10,000 HIV/AIDS cases, including 500 children, prompting health authorities to raise fresh concerns over the growing spread of the virus ahead of World AIDS Day, an official said.

Dr KL Iawbor, project director of the Meghalaya AIDS Control Society (MACS), told reporters on Friday that East Jaintia Hills continues to report the highest number of infections, with most HIV-positive children coming from economically weaker families.

"More than 10,000 people have tested positive, and it's worrying that 500 of them are children," the official said.

According to MACS, unprotected heterosexual activities remain the primary cause, while hesitancy in coming forward for testing is contributing to late detection.

With the state preparing to observe World AIDS Day on December 1, Dr Iawbor stressed the need for collective responsibility.

"This virus is very dangerous, and it is the responsibility of each and every one of us to stop its transmission so we can make our state and country HIV-free by 2030," he said.

MACS has conducted multiple awareness and screening drives, testing 6,882 people, of whom 24 were found HIV-positive.

"Eighty-seven percent of cases were detected during outreach programmes among high-risk groups and the general population," he added.

Some cases were identified through voluntary testing, while others were referred based on suspicion.

To mark World AIDS Day, MACS will organise a bikers' rally and a series of public events on December 1, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma as the chief guest.

Cabinet ministers, MLAs from East Khasi Hills, nursing and paramedical students, and people living with HIV are expected to participate.









PTI