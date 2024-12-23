Meghalaya ramps up heritage sites preservation amidst local challenges

Guwahati, Dec 23: The Meghalaya government is ramping up efforts to identify, map, and preserve heritage sites across the state, with plans to intensify these initiatives in the coming months.

“Efforts are underway to map all such heritage sites. We have already initiated negotiations with UNESCO to declare the Living Root Bridges as heritage properties, and this effort will gain momentum in the years to come,” Art and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh, told a Shillong-based daily.

In September, a delegation led by Lyngdoh had visited Paris to advocate for the recognition of Meghalaya’s Living Root Bridges as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The team highlighted the state’s dedication to fostering global cultural and educational cooperation, meeting with Simona-Mirela Miculescu, President of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference and Ambassador of Romania to UNESCO, to further the agenda.

Highlighting the importance of preserving heritage, Lyngdoh pointed to the 126-year-old Pinewood Hotel as an example. “Our goal is to upgrade such heritage hotels, ensuring tourists not only stay but also experience Shillong as it was 126 years ago,” he remarked.

While several historical sites and monuments across the state have been identified for preservation, many remain overlooked, requiring urgent restoration and recognition.

However, challenges persist, as seen in the case of the 123-year-old building of St. Anthony’s LP School in Shillong.

Known for its historical architecture and cultural significance, the structure is at risk of being overhauled to meet modern needs. The proposed demolition has sparked controversy, with an artist filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to prevent it.

The matter is now under the scrutiny of the Meghalaya High Court, with the verdict expected to set a precedent for balancing development and heritage conservation.

As Meghalaya takes strides in preserving its cultural legacy, the outcomes of these efforts will determine how the state navigates the delicate line between progress and heritage.