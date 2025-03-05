Garo MLAs push for Dhaka rail link as as Khasi-Jaintia Hills project hits roadblock

Shillong, March 5: Three MLAs from South Garo Hills have urged Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to push for the extension of the railway network from Guwahati to Mendipathar, further connecting Baghmara and eventually reaching Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The legislators, Rakkam Sangma, Kartush Marak, and Sengchim Sangma, submitted a letter to the Chief Minister, highlighting the economic and cultural benefits of such a railway expansion.

In their appeal, the MLAs stressed that the proposed railway link would significantly improve connectivity while strengthening economic, educational, and cultural ties with Bangladesh. "This railway link could be a crucial asset for the region, benefiting not only our state but the entire Northeast," they stated in their letter.

While the demand for railway expansion in the Garo Hills gains momentum, a similar project in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills faces strong local opposition, leading to a major setback. Speaking during the Question Hour of the ongoing Assembly session, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed the House that the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway has sought a refund of ₹209.37 crore, which was sanctioned in 2017 for land acquisition but remains unutilised due to local resistance.

"The funds were placed at the disposal of deputy commissioners for land acquisition, but they have remained unused due to public opposition," Sangma said. "On December 17, 2024, we received a letter from NF Railway requesting the refund of the amount that has remained idle for nearly 7-8 years."

The Khasi and Jaintia Hills railway project, which included a goods train track from Tetelia, Assam, to Byrnihat in Ri-Bhoi district, has now been shelved despite some survey work being completed. Additionally, the proposed 108-km Byrnihat-Shillong rail network, estimated to cost USD 1.05 billion, has faced similar hurdles.

Sangma acknowledged the need to "carry the people along" in making crucial infrastructure decisions, given the widespread opposition to railway expansion in Khasi and Jaintia Hills. Resistance is particularly strong against passenger trains, as state-based organisations fear they could lead to an influx of illegal migrants.

Despite the opposition, the Chief Minister reiterated the importance of rail connectivity for economic development, stating, "A robust railway network would lead to better prices for goods and greater economic opportunities. Had railway lines been available during the COVID-19 crisis, it would have been easier to transport essential supplies."

While the Khasi and Jaintia Hills remain hesitant about railway expansion, the push for connectivity in the Garo Hills gains traction, with local leaders advocating for a cross-border railway link that could transform trade and mobility in the region.