Meghalaya pro-ILP group warns of influx, seeks stricter checks at entry points

Shillong, Nov 24: A pro-ILP organisation in Meghalaya on Monday urged the state government to step up enforcement of regulatory measures at all entry points amid concerns over the alleged influx of people reportedly fleeing West Bengal and Assam amid the ongoing revision of electoral rolls in those states.

In a statement, Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) president Roy Kupar Synrem said the group is "deeply concerned" about the unregulated movement of individuals into the state, and warned that such inflows could threaten public safety, internal security and legal rights of Meghalaya's citizens.

Synrem said the situation demands "urgent and firm intervention" from the authorities.

"The government of Meghalaya is legally empowered to regulate entry, conduct verification and enforce measures necessary to maintain public order. Any delay or inaction could amount to administrative failure," he said.

The organisation demanded that the government invoke legal provisions to regulate or restrict entry until proper verification and risk assessment are completed.

Its demands include mandatory registration and identity verification of all persons entering from SIR-affected regions, deployment of police and district officials at major entry gates with authority to enforce compliance.

The HYC also demanded activation of emergency coordination mechanisms, involving DCs, SPs and border management units, besides a formal government notification detailing the legal basis and administrative steps being taken.

The organisation also highlighted the need of interstate coordination with West Bengal and Assam to prevent undocumented movement.

While a special intensive revision (SIR) is being conducted in West Bengal, the EC is holding special revision (SR) of electoral rolls in Assam.

According to recent data, 46 Bangladeshi nationals have been apprehended in Meghalaya for illegal entry in 2025.

Calling the matter "a serious issue of public safety and legal responsibility," the organisation said the government must act "swiftly, decisively and strictly within the framework of the law."

