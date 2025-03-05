Meghalaya pressure group urges action against Assam CM over USTM allegations

Shillong, Mar 5: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organisation (HITO), a pressure group in Meghalaya, has formally requested Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang to initiate action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This appeal follows Sarma's allegations that the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) has been involved in issuing fake degrees and certificates, including PhDs, without proper examinations.

In a letter dated March 4, HITO President Donbok Dkhar criticised Sarma's claims, stating they unjustly tarnish the reputation of USTM—a university that has significantly contributed to education in the region, including the establishment of Meghalaya's first private medical college.

Dkhar stressed that such unfounded allegations have caused undue anxiety among current and prospective students, potentially jeopardising their academic and career aspirations.

The Meghalaya government and USTM have both refuted Sarma's allegations. On February 19, official press statements were released challenging the claims and demanding proof.

The controversy intensified when USTM Chancellor Mahbubul Hoque was arrested by Assam police on charges related to examination fraud and financial irregularities, including the alleged sale of fake degrees, on February 21.

Chief Minister Sarma publicly accused Hoque of fraudulent activities, asserting that he had been misleading people by issuing fake certificates.

In response, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma defended USTM's credibility, stating that the institution has been "a pillar of quality education in the state".

Sangma stressed the need for concrete evidence before leveling such serious accusations and cautioned against actions that could harm the educational environment in Meghalaya.

Dkhar urged the authorities to take decisive action to restore USTM's dignity and ensure that students can pursue their education in an environment free from unfounded allegations.