Meghalaya preferred by Indian, int’l tourists for its natural beauty: Sonowal

Shillong, June 11: The Union Minister for Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Tuesday highlighted the important role of tourism in shaping Meghalaya’s development.

Addressing the press in Shillong, Sonowal highlighted the major achievements of the Narendra Modi-led Government over 11 years and explained how it delivered “unprecedented welfare benefits” to every section of the society.

On Meghalaya, the Union minister said that the State has emerged as a preferred tourist destination for both Indian and international travellers for its natural beauty. “We must ensure sustainable development by harnessing the immense possibilities in the tourism sector,” he said.

Sonowal said that New Delhi wants this sector to grow further and has sanctioned Rs 244 crore under the Swadesh Darshan scheme to promote eco-friendly tourism initiatives across the State.

The Government is also focusing on cultural and spiritual tourism sites like Nartiang and Mawphlang’s sacred groves. Other tourist sites being developed include the Umiam Lake, Sohpetbneng Peak, Krang Suri Falls, Siju Caves, and the Nokrek Biosphere Reserve.

Sonowal stated that Meghalaya has received a 105 per cent hike in Central grants-in-aid, which has helped the State Government to develop both infrastructure and social sectors.

Some of the major projects include the Rs 22864-crore Greenfield High-Speed Corridor linking Mawlyngkhung and Panchgram. Moreover, over 540 km of national highways have been constructed.

The minister said that welfare measures like post-matric scholarships for more than 76,000 students from SC, ST, and OBC communities, and the disbursal of Rs 2,331 crore in MUDRA loans also helped uplift the socio-economic sector of the State.