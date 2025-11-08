Meghalaya Pollution Board fines NHIDCL Rs 15 lakh for Umngot river pollution

Shillong, Nov 8: The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) has slapped a fine of Rs 15 lakh on the NHIDCL, which is executing the JICA-funded Shillong-Dawki Road project, after construction debris and soil runoff were found polluting tributaries of the Umngot river in West Jaintia Hills district, officials said on Friday.

Once famed for its crystal-clear waters, the Umngot river, a major tourist attraction near Dawki, has recently turned muddy, prompting widespread concern among residents and environmental groups. Following complaints, MSPCB officials conducted an inspection last week and confirmed that waste material and soil from the road construction were being dumped into the river.

In a notice issued by MSPCB chairman R Nainamalai, NHIDCL’s General Manager (Projects) was directed to pay Rs 15 lakh as environmental compensation for four specific locations where lapses were recorded.

“The pollution control board has given the company 15 days to remit the amount via demand draft or banker’s cheque payable to the Member Secretary, MSPCB, Shillong,” an official told this news agency.

He said the notice cited violations under Section 33A of the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1974, Section 31A of the Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, 1981, and relevant provisions of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The MSPCB further directed the NHIDCL to submit a detailed report through its Project Monitoring Unit on the cause of the pollution, corrective steps taken, and measures to prevent further contamination. The board also warned that failure to comply with environmental norms could lead to additional penalties or suspension of project activities.

Officials said the road-widening work, a key component of the Shillong-Dawki National Highway project, had led to excessive dumping of excavated earth and construction waste along slopes adjacent to the river.

Environmentalists have welcomed the action but urged for stronger monitoring mechanisms to prevent recurrence.

The Shillong-Dawki Road, being executed by the NHIDCL, aims to improve connectivity to the India-Bangladesh border.

However, residents have repeatedly voiced concern over unregulated debris disposal and unchecked sedimentation affecting the Umngot ecosystem.

The MSPCB said it would continue to monitor compliance and may impose further penalties if violations persist.

