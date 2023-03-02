Meghalaya polls: NPP ahead in 17 seats, UDP at 9

Shillong, Mar 2: The ruling NPP in Meghalaya was leading in 17 seats, while the UDP was ahead in nine, the Election Commission said on Thursday as the counting of votes for the assembly elections was underway.

The TMC was leading in five seats, the BJP and the VPP were leading in four seats each, while the HSPDP was ahead in two and the Congress in one.

Two independent candidates were also leading.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma was leading in the South Tura seat with a margin of just 44 votes over his nearest rival Bernard N Marak of the BJP.

State Congress president Vincent H Pala was trailing by 1,257 votes in the Sutnga Saipung seat against NPP's Santa Mary Shylla.

Leader of opposition Mukul Sangma of the TMC was leading from the Songsak seat by 457 votes over NPP's ND Shira.

Counting of votes began in Meghalaya at 8 am amid tight security. The votes are being counted at 13 centres.

Meghalaya has 60 seats, but polling in the Sohiong seat was adjourned due to the death of a candidate.