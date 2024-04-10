Meghalaya: Political rivalry between parties lead to assault & complaint

Shillong, April 10: The political rivalry between the Voice of People’s Party (VPP) and the National People’s Party (NPP) has intensified with some alleged supporters of VPP being assaulted for sloganeering at a NPP rally.

According to a complaint lodged before the Chief Electoral Officer, BDR Tiwari by the VPP it was stated that “ordinary citizens” were subjected to “physical abuse and high handedness” by the people at a NPP rally just for sloganeering on the symbol (winnower) of the VPP.



On the evening of April 8, some people raised slogans "Ha U Prah" (vote for winnower) at a rally of the NPP at Umsning, Ri-Bhoi district.

According to reports, the people at the NPP rally physically abused those who raised the VPP slogan.



Another scheduled rally of the NPP at Jaiaw in the state capital was cancelled on April 8 after two-wheeler-borne alleged VPP supporters raised slogans in favour of the VPP.



This led to heated confrontation between the two sides, which eventually led to the cancellation. Similar incidents of sloganeering were also reported from Rynjah here.



Meanwhile, in another complaint lodged before the CEO, the VPP expressing serious concern, said according to information received by its party workers, attempts would be made to disrupt free and fair polls in Jaintia Hills by anti-social elements.



“There is a likelihood that proxy voting may take place if the polling officials aren’t vigilant,” Danny Langstieh, VPP's election agent said in his complaint, while urging Tiwari to take necessary steps to ensure free and fair polls.

