Meghalaya Police should hand their head in shame: TMC

SHILLONG, Feb 11: The Trinamool Congress on Friday said “Meghalaya police should hang their head in shame” for not conducting its duty as per the law enshrined.

Referring to a recent observation of the Meghalaya High Court, TMC’s Nongthymmai constituency candidate and former Speaker of the assembly, Charles Pyngrope said, it’s a matter of shame for the state that the High Court made such an observation.

The High Court hearing on the illegal coal mining and transportation said: “despite high officials of the state, including the Chief Secretary, being summoned to court and a contempt notice being issued against the Superintendent of Police, East Jaintia Hills district by the previous order in this matter, the illegal mining and illegal transportation of coal continue unabated and may even have increased in vigour in this election season.”

It further added that “in the current scenario and considering that the state has been afforded nearly a year to take appropriate measures and the measures adopted by the State have fallen woefully short, it is necessary to call in the Central Armed Police Forces to monitor and stop the illegal activities pertaining to coal mining that continues in the State.”

Pyngrope said the Meghalaya police should hang its head in shame as it’s not doing its duty properly. He countered that even if their political masters are giving direction and putting pressure they should first look up to the constitution and work accordingly.

“This is the reason that the High Court has said that paramilitary forces should come into the scene and stop the illegal activities pertaining to coal mining in the state,” Pyngrope added.

TMC’s Rajya Sabha MP Derek O Brian further said that this issue of illegal coal mining and transportation was raised in the Parliament. He said, the BJP-backed MDA alliance government is steeped in corruption and scams.

Brian further showed to the media video clips of him and his party colleagues raising various issues of scams in the recent session of the Parliament that rocked the state during the past five years.