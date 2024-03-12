Meghalaya police recovers IED, 4 arrested

Meghalaya police have arrested four members of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council’s (HNLC) sleeper cell and recovered an Impoverished Explosive Device (IED.)

Shillong, Mar 12:

The four accused were arrested on Umsning-Mawhati Road in Ri-Bhoi district on Monday evening. The arrested persons have been identified as Damanbha Ripnar, alias Shall Lapang, Robinis Ripar, Jill Tariang and Shining Nongrum. All four are residents of Ri-Bhoi district.

According to Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police, the police recovered 15 gelatin sticks, 167 splinters (shrapnel inside the IED), one safety fuse wire and three non-electric detonators.

Singh said the police intercepted a vehicle on Monday evening on the Umsning-Mawahati road, driven by D. Ripnar. The bomb disposal recovered the IED from the vehicle.

He said the arrested were members of the HNLC’s sleeper cell, which was busted. “Their attempt to explode more IEDs in Shillong and Nongpoh town was foiled. This sleeper cell was taking directions from Bangladesh-based proscribed HNLC fugitives,” Singh informed.