Meghalaya police arrest Assam cop on charges of sexual assault on minor

Shillong, Aug 31: The Meghalaya Police on Saturday arrested an Assam Police personnel for alleged sexual assault on a minor girl.

According to Ri-Bhoi SP Vivekanand Singh Rathore, the Assam cop, Lance Naik Projen Langthasa of 18th Armed Police Battalion, fled after allegedly committing the crime in a village under the Mawlasnai Police Outpost on August 27.

A case has been registered at the Nongpoh Women Police Station under the POCSO Act. A police team was sent to Lumding, Assam, on August 29 to search for the accused, who was arrested this afternoon. He was brought to Nongpoh this evening.

“Investigation is on and a charge sheet will be submitted soon. We will take all necessary action to complete the trial at the earliest and ensure justice for the victim. Moreover, proceedings will be initiated without any delay to provide compensation as per law to the victim by the State Government,” Rathore said.









By

Staff Correspondent