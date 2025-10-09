Meghalaya plans de-addiction centres in all districts to tackle drug menace

Shillong, Oct 9: Meghalaya government has decided to establish at least one detox and a de-addiction centre in every district of the state to arrest the “alarming drug addiction” scenario in the state.

The decision was taken during a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma with the social welfare, heath, police and other departments, on Wednesday.

Underscoring the seriousness of the government's fight against drug abuse in the state, Sangma said, these detox and de-addiction centres would be established within the next three to six months in every district.

“We gave instructions today to the social welfare and the health department to examine and work and set up minimum infrastructure in different locations. We are hopeful that in the next three months to four months, we should be able to set up these centres,” Sangma said after the meeting.

The centres would be established within government hospitals wherever possible or in collaboration with private hospitals, faith-based organisations or NGOs willing to tie up with the government.

Sangma said there are several detox and de-addiction centres in the state, but lamented that these centres, mostly in Shillong and few districts, and though funded by the central or state governments, have exorbitant fees for rehabilitation.

He indicated such amounts deter willing drug abusers to seek counselling and rehabilitation. “The fees they charge from the inmates are very high. So we will regulate that,” he added.

The Chief Minister also instructed the police department to deal with drug peddlers and conduct surprise visits in hotpots where peddlers and drug users frequent.

“Surprise visits and checks will be conducted by the police and this will be done in a strict and aggressive manner. The retail part where the sales (of drugs) takes place we want to ensure that the police now act firmly and CCTVs will be put up in these locations,” Sangma said.