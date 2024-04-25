Meghalaya: Petrol bomb hurled at NEEPCO official's escort vehicle; escapes unhurt

Shillong, April 25: A petrol bomb was hurled last evening on an escort vehicle of a senior North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) official, however, nobody was hurt in the incident.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening at Demthring Block-2 under Madanriting police station. According to reports, the arsonists hurled the petrol bomb and fled when the escort vehicle of the NEEPCO official, Major General (retired) Rajesh Kumar Jha was stuck in a traffic jam. Jha was on the way to his residence at Laitkor.

“Nobody has been arrested in relation to the case so far. The police are investigating and a case has been registered at the Madanrting police station,” East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Pankaj Kumar Rasgania said on Thursday.

Jha is a Director (Personal) of NEEPCO and one of the four Directors of the power generation public sector miniratna company that operates 6 hydro, 3 thermal and 1 solar power stations with a combined installed capacity of 2057 MW.

This incident occurred after the arrest of two more Khasi Students’ Union members for their involvement in the killings of non-tribals in Ichamati and Mawlai.

The East Khasi Hills police have arrested one Cleanstar Shabong (27) from Nongthymmai for his alleged involvement in the killing of Sobir Dutta at Ichamati on March 27.

According to the police, the arrested person has 10 criminal cases registered against him and has been charged in one of these cases. He was produced before the court on Wednesday and remanded to 7 days police custody.

Another KSU member, one Gary Rinaldy Mawlieh (25) was arrested from Mawlai for his alleged involvement in the killing a non-tribal labourer Ajay Ray on April 10. This arrested individual has 3 criminal cases registered against him and has been charge-sheeted in two.

The accused has been produced before the court and has been remanded to 12 days police custody.

Earlier, the police have arrested two KSU members, Shamborlang Shati and Mesadapbor Skhembil for their alleged involvement into the killing of two non-tribal youth Dutta and Ishan Singh at Ichamati and Dalda along the Indo-Bangla border.