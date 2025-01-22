Meghalaya partners with Brahmaputra board for comprehensive river master plan

Shillong, Jan 22: Meghalaya has partnered with Centre's Brahmaputra Board to prepare a detailed river master plan aimed at managing floods and making better use of water resources in the state.

This plan will help tackle the regular flooding that has caused problems for people and damaged property over the years.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma shared his thoughts on the partnership, saying, "This collaboration is an important step to protect Meghalaya from floods and to use our water resources wisely." The plan will also focus on other benefits like better irrigation, improved drinking water supply, and generating hydroelectric power.

Dr. Ranbir Singh, Chairman of the Brahmaputra Board, termed the initiative as "historic and vital" for Meghalaya's economic development and livelihood improvement.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the Brahmaputra Board and the state's Department of Water Resources for an integrated water rejuvenation and development project in Shiliang Um, East Khasi Hills.

“This is not just a plan but a roadmap for the future of Meghalaya, ensuring water resources are utilised effectively for generations to come,” said Singh.

The Brahmaputra Board, which works under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, will use its expertise in river management to guide the project.

The plan will study Meghalaya’s river systems to improve flood forecasting, manage flood-prone areas, and develop infrastructure to reduce the impact of floods.

By working on this master plan, Meghalaya aims to prepare better for natural disasters and ensure long-term development. The plan will also serve as an example for other states dealing with similar issues. This collaboration promises a safer and more secure future for the people of Meghalaya.