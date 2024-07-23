Meghalaya: ‘Operation Alert’ launched to thwart illegal influx from Bangladesh

Shillong, July 23: With the current turmoil in Bangladesh remaining fluid, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified its vigil along the 444 km Indo-Bangla border in the Meghalaya sector with ‘Operation Alert."

According to BSF officials from Meghalaya frontier, the security measures have been tightened along the international border with Bangladesh through an exercise dubbed ‘Operation Alert’.

This operation would ensure “effective border domination and management.” Security along the Indo-Bangladesh border has been beefed up to ensure that any infiltration or illegal entry of any nationality is thwarted.

There are concerns that some anti-social elements or some Bangladeshi nationals might try to sneak into India due to the current law and order problem in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, BSF Meghalaya frontier, Inspector General, Harbax Singh Dhillon said the primary concern of the BSF is the safe return of Indian students studying in Bangladesh.

Since July 18, BSF Meghalaya has facilitated the entry of 574 Indian students, approximately 435 students from Nepal, and 8 students from Bhutan through the Dawki Integrated Check Post (ICP) in East Khasi Hills district. Eighteen students entered on Tuesday through the ICP Kilapara in the West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

Customs officials said on Tuesday that another 28 Indian students and one from Nepal crossed over to India through the Dawki ICP. “We don’t expect any more students to cross over today,” a customs official informed.

The BSF, on the other hand, has directed its officers to extend all possible help to Indian nationals, particularly the student community entering through ICP Dawki and ICP Kilapara.

The BSF is also providing drinking water, food packets and medical assistance and also providing transportation facilities from the border to their respective homes, BSF officials said.

The BSF has also assured all possible help to citizens of different countries evacuating through India. Several students from Nepal and Bhutan have crossed over to India through the Dawki border.