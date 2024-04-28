Meghalaya: One more KSU member held in Ichamati murder case

Shillong, Apr 28: In a significant move, another Khasi Students' Union (KSU) member has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the murder case of non-tribal youths in Ichamati and Dalda.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Rituraj Ravi confirmed the arrest but did not reveal the identity of the accused. "Yes, we have arrested another KSU member,” Ravi said.



Following the arrest, the KSU members gathered outside the Sadar police station and raised slogans. However, the law and order situation is normal,” he added.



He ruled out additional deployment of police force and said the present police force can handle the law and order situation.



This is the fourth arrest of KSU members allegedly involved in the killings of two youths, Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta, on March 27. The two youths were killed after the culmination of a rally of the KSU against the Citizen’s (Amendment) Act along the India-Bangladesh border.



The other three KSU members arrested for the alleged killings include Shamborlang Shati and Mesadapbor Skhembil from Sohra and Cleanstar Shabong from Nongthymmai in the city.



Meanwhile, on the petrol bomb attacks, Ravi said no arrests have been made so far and also added that an investigation is underway to ascertain whether those were actually petrol bomb attacks. “Once we have the forensic report, we will be able to tell further,” the SP informed.

