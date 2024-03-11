Meghalaya: One lakh reward for info on IED blast at Mawlonghat

Shillong, Mar 11: Meghalaya police have announced a reward of Rs one lakh to any person who provides credible information leading to the arrest of those involved in the blast at Sweeper’s Lane.

“East Khasi Hills police have announced a reward of Rs one lakh to anyone giving credible information that leads to the arrest of any person involved in this dastardly and gruesome act,” district police chief Rituraj Ravi said in a statement today.



According to the police, an Improvised Explosive Device(IED) inside a metal container at Mawloghat resulted in the injury of a person identified as Lakhan Singh.



A preliminary investigation has revealed the blast was caused by gelatin sticks.



The police said the modus operandi of the blast bears “close resemblance to the blasts that occurred in the past,” for which the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council has claimed responsibility.



However, this time around, no organisations or individuals have claimed responsibility for the blast.



The police have filed a suo-moto FIR at the Sadar police station under the Unlawful Activities (Preventive) Act and the Explosive Substances Act. “East Khasi Hills police are fully committed to investigating this matter meticulously,” Ravi said.



Meanwhile, Director General of Police, LR Bishnoi, said that the state police are using all the agencies at their disposal for the investigation. “We are going deep into the investigation and looking into all aspects,” the DGP added.

