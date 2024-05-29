Meghalaya: One dead, four injured after damage caused by cyclone Remal

Shillong, May 29: One person has died and four others were injured in separate incidents in Meghalaya due to widespread devastation caused by cyclone Remal.

As per sources, a person at Weilong village in East Jaintia district died after the wall of the house collapsed on Tuesday.



On the other hand, in a separate incident, four people sustained injuries after a landslide occurred at Mawlai bypass.



According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA), 134 people across 17 villages in the state were affected by the cyclone. The cyclone damaged 29 houses totally or partially till reports last came in.



The cyclone caused landslides in several parts of the state and uprooted trees, electric and telephone poles and other infrastructure.



Meghalaya police said mudslides near Sonapur tunnel and East Jaintia Hills have disrupted traffic.



The police said efforts are on to clear the National Highway that connects Barak Valley in Assam and other northeastern states. “The clearing work is already under way. Commuters are advised to find an alternative route and drive cautiously,” the police advised.



The Additional Deputy Commissioner Pynursla civil sub-division said that there are further possibilities of landslides on the Rngain stretch of National Highway 40 that connects Shillong to Dawki.

