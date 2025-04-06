Meghalaya on mineral map: GSI finds 5737 Mt of limestone, bauxite & lithium reserves

Shillong, April 6: The Geological Survey of India (GSI) has unearthed significant mineral deposits in various districts of Meghalaya. Among the key findings are moderate-quality bauxite resources, high-grade limestone, and traces of lithium. These are minerals crucial for India’s aluminium, cement, and clean energy industries.

The GSI's findings include several bauxite deposits in the Rymrai area of West Khasi Hills, with additional reserves found near a village in East Khasi Hills.

The survey also confirmed the presence of bauxite in the Garo Hills region, reinforcing the state’s potential as a future hub for aluminium production. Bauxite, a vital raw material for aluminium, when coupled with the state’s limestone and lithium reserves, creates a strategic advantage for Meghalaya in mineral resource development.

In a detailed assessment, the GSI disclosed that the East Jaintia Hills alone houses 29 limestone blocks containing approximately 566.04 million tonnes of reserves, including a single block in Cherrapunjee contributing 71.78 million tonnes.

Altogether, Meghalaya’s limestone reserves now total an impressive 5737.82 million tonnes. These high-quality deposits are expected to provide a strong push to the state’s booming cement industry.

The discovery of lithium near Cherrapunjee, dubbed as part of the emerging “Lithium Valley", adds further significance, as lithium plays a vital role in both battery production and aluminium-lithium alloy manufacturing.

The GSI has also initiated investigations for other rare earth elements like germanium, indicating Meghalaya’s growing importance in India’s mineral map.

Experts believe that these new finds will not only enhance raw material supply chains for strategic industries but also bring long-term economic benefits to the state.

Earlier on January 30, the Centre formally allowed the resumption of coal mining in Meghalaya through a scientific and regulated approach, marking a turning point in the state's mining policy.

This development complements the recent discovery of rich mineral deposits of bauxite, lithium, and limestone by the Geological Survey of India, positioning Meghalaya as a future hub for resource-driven economic growth.